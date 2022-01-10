Iran FM visits Oman, says Tehran prioritizes strong ties with Muscat

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who traveled to Oman on Monday morning for a one-day trip.

“My trip with the accompanying delegation to Muscat is one day. During this visit, we will have talks with high-ranking Omani officials and the Foreign Minister on the development of bilateral relations and some regional and international issues,” he told reporters upon his arrival at Muscat Airport.



Amir Abdollahian described the relations between Tehran and Muscat as long-standing and stable, saying that Iran is interested in promoting political and cultural cooperation to a higher level of economic and trade cooperation in the direction of stable and strong relations.

Referring to the quadripartite agreement on the revival of the transit line, he said, “This agreement has been signed by four countries: Iran, Oman, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.”

The foreign minister stressed that Iran hopes that in this trip, considering the government's view on neighborhood policy and the good things that have happened in the relations with Iran’s northern neighbors in recent months, Iran can create this neighborhood network in the Persian Gulf countries.

Amir Abdollahian also met with Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Saeed, the Deputy Sultan of Oman.

In the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat referred to the historical, continuous and strategic relations between the two countries of Iran and the Kingdom of Oman, mentioning the important role of Sultan Qaboos, the late King of Oman in the formation of relations between the two countries and the continuation of relations between Tehran and Muscat.

Amir Abdollahian also conveyed the greetings of the Iranian president to Sultan Haitham, and appreciated the presence of the Omani delegation at the inauguration of the president.

Explaining the policy of the government in prioritizing cooperation with the countries of the region, the foreign minister considered Oman as one of the main priorities for cooperation in the region and emphasized the comprehensive expansion of mutual cooperation in various political, economic and cultural fields.

In the field of economic cooperation, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the readiness of Iran to cooperate in the field of freight and passenger transportation, energy, tourism, airlines and other areas of cooperation.

He also explained Iran's view of cooperation with the countries of the Persian Gulf region in the framework of the neighborhood policy, emphasizing the absence of any restrictions and exceptions in establishing good relations with the countries of the region.

Regarding the Yemeni crisis, Iran’s top diplomat referred to the principled view of Iran from the beginning of the crisis, which is based on a political and dialogue-based solution, while reiterating the need to follow a political path and dialogue to solve the problems of the Yemeni people.

He also appreciated the valuable efforts of the Omani government in transferring the martyred ambassador of our country in Yemen to Tehran for treatment.

Explaining the latest developments related to the Vienna talks, Amir Abdollahian stressed that Iran wants practical and constructive initiatives from the other parties for the talks to succeed.

He also stated that Iran is showing goodwill and seriousness in reaching a good agreement.

For his part, bin Mahmoud emphasized the close and fraternal relations between the two countries, the expansion of mutual cooperation and Oman's interest in playing a role in the integration of countries in the region.

Referring to the rich history and culture of Iran, he emphasized the constructive role of Iran in the region.

Following the quadripartite agreement between Iran, Oman, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to revive the transit line is also on the agenda of the Iranian foreign minister during the visit.

