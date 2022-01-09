New chapter has opened in Iran-Turkmenistan ties: VP

TEHRAN — A new chapter has opened in the relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said in meeting on Sunday afternoon with Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the deputy prime minister of Turkmenistan.

Relations between the two countries in all dimensions, especially in the fields of oil, energy, rail, sea and land transport, export of engineering services, as well as facilitating exports and imports at border terminals will expand more than before, according to the vice president.

Mokhber emphasized the serious determination of Iran to identify the capacities for cooperation between the two countries, stating, “Despite the expansion of relations between the two countries, the current volume of exchanges is not satisfactory and should be expanded so that the two countries would become a model for trade, economic and cultural relations for other countries in the region.”

Referring to the cultural and historical commonalities between the two nations, he said Iran and Turkmenistan can act as partners in the field of transit and regional transportation.

As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said the Iran-Turkmenistan relations are kinship, he said cooperation in various fields between the two countries should be strengthened.

Mokhber also noted that the good political relations between Iran and Turkmenistan should pave the way and guarantee the economic relations between the two countries.

For his part, Berdymukhamedov referred to historical relations between the two countries, saying after the visit of the Iranian president to Turkmenistan, a great step has been taken to strengthen relations between the two neighbors.

Berdymukhamedov emphasized that deepening relations with neighbors, including Iran, is a foreign policy priority by his country, stressing the need to develop economic, industrial, trade, transit and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The deputy prime minister added, “There are many different areas of cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan, and we hope to see the flourishing of relations between the two countries with the new approach of the Iranian government.”