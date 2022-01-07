Iran has a bright future: president

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has said that due to the blessings from the blood of the martyrs, Iran has a bright future.

Speaking on Thursday on the sidelines of attending the funeral of 150 anonymous martyrs, Ayatollah Raisi said, “Thanks to the blood of the martyrs, the future of the country is very promising and bright.”

He added, “Today, the message of the martyrs resonates in the country and the scent of enlightenment and self-sacrifice is filling the air in society and among the people.”

Emphasizing the continuation of the path of the martyrs and the need to pay attention to the message of the martyrs, the president said, “The message of the blood of the martyrs is the worship of God Almighty, sincere service, solving people's problems, and knowing the enemy.”

Stating that the martyrs have given all a heavy duty and responsibility, Ayatollah Raisi said, “We participated in the funeral of the holy body of the martyrs to learn the lessons of self-sacrifice and sincerity from our martyrs first of all.”

Referring to the message of the martyrs to the officials and those involved in the affairs of the country, Ayatollah Raisi said, “Today, we have a very heavy duty to serve the people sincerely and try to solve their problems. Hopefully, we will move the country forward.”

Iran has held a burial ceremony for a number of unidentified fallen fighters during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. The fighters are also known as the “unknown martyrs.” Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the occasion of the burial ceremony for the unknown martyrs coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra (pbuh).

“Peace be upon the unknown martyrs, unknown among the earth’s inhabitants but well-known in the heavens. They are self-sacrificing people who even after the passing of many long years since the moment of their martyrdom fill the country with the fragrance of spirituality and struggle on the path of God. They raise the flag of honor more than ever with their blood that was spilt on the path of Islam and the Quran,” the Leader said in the message.

He added, “The burial ceremony of these travelers who are returning home coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra (pbuh) brings the good news that their memory will last forever. It also betokens the coming of great blessings for the country of the Imam of our Time (may my soul be sacrificed for him), God willing.”

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded his message by saying, “I send my greetings to the pure spirits of these martyrs and also to the waiting eyes and hearts of their fathers, mothers and spouses. I pray for God's overflowing bounty and mercy for all of them.”

Ayatollah Raisi also issued a message on the occasion of the forty-first anniversary of the eternal epic of Hoveyzeh and the commemoration of Student Martyrs Day. “The student martyrs combined intellect, science and belief, and became educated pioneers of self-sacrifice and martyrdom, and graduated with the highest degrees in jihad in the path of Allah. For many years, our universities have been the vanguard of the uprising against tyranny,” the president said in the message, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Ayatollah Raisi added, “Now, in the second step of the Islamic Revolution, student martyrs are inexhaustible resources, models for the promotion of culture and ideals, pioneers of the country's progress, scholars of guiding the young generation and the source of lasting changes in the country.”

The president concluded, “I hope that thanks to the efforts of these followers of the school of Martyr Soleimani and the martyrs of science, and relying on the strength of the young people of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran will break the hegemony of the arrogance in economic warfare and achieve global authority and regional power.”

Earlier, Ayatollah Raisi issued a separate message praising “the proud and unique attendance of insightful and revolutionary people in the funeral of 250 martyrs.” He described this as indicative of “the greatness of the loyal people of Iran.”