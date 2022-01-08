Ayatollah Raisi visits Mashhad

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to the province of Mashhad and met with ordinary people there.

Ayatollah Raisi, who traveled to the holy city of Mashhad on Friday morning to attend a meeting of the National Working Group on Pilgrimage, appeared in the Yousefzadeh neighborhood in one of the suburbs of Mashhad in the afternoon.

At the same time as the evening prayer, the President attended the congregational prayers in the Javad al-Ae'meh (AS) Mosque in the neighborhood and then gave short speeches to the locals and worshipers at the mosque.

At the end of the ceremony, the people expressed their views and problems to Ayatollah Raisi directly.

Addressing the people of Yousefzadeh neighborhood on the outskirts of Mashhad amongst and the worshipers at Javad Al-Ae'meh Mosque (AS), Ayatollah Raisi described marriage, employment, and housing as three important issues for the young people and said, “God willing, we can solve these three problems.”

Referring to the problems of suburban areas in the city of Mashhad, the president said, “Some villagers come to the cities because they feel that staying in the village will not solve their problems.”

Referring to the government's plan to activate the rural economy, Ayatollah Raisi said, “If the rural economy is activated, the villagers themselves are not satisfied to come to the city.”

Ayatollah Raisi said, "Mashhad is a city that receives immigrants. People come from different places, and you cannot tell them not to come, and now that they come, a step must be taken to solve their problems.”

Referring to his visit to Nematabad neighborhood of Mashhad, Ayatollah Raisi said, “In some areas of this neighborhood, there is no urban structure at all and it is necessary to give an order to the construction of these neighborhoods.”

The president said that the government, while paying attention to the housing problem, is also sensitive to the problem of youth unemployment, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.



