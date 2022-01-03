Iraqi travel agents to explore Qom on fam tour

TEHRAN –The central province of Qom is ready to host Iraqi tour operators and travel insiders on a familiarization tour, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

In order to promote tourism between Iraq and Iran, and introduce Iraqi travel insiders to Qom as a travel destination, the tour has been designed to encourage the exchange of tourists between the two neighboring countries, Alireza Arjmandi said on Monday.

Implementing such fam tours would be helpful for the development of tourism in the province, the official added.

Qom is a preferred destination for Iraqi Shiites, so it is vital the province’s tourism potential be introduced, he noted.

Participants of the tour will be shown all the province has to offer in terms of natural, cultural, historical attractions, handicrafts, food, and health tourism, he mentioned.

In December 2021, a group of Iraqi tour operators and tourism activists along with their Iranian fellows visited several Iranian provinces on fam tours.

Moreover, several Iraqi travel insiders have requested Iran to waive visa requirements for Iraqi nationals who want to enter the Islamic Republic via land borders.

Last year the two neighbors agreed to abolish visa requirements for air travelers.

The announcement came after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met in Tehran, discussing various issues including visa waiver, a joint railway project, and increasing the level of trade.

Situated adjacent to salt-covered deserts, golden dunes, running sands, and jagged mountains, Qom is home to the shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage, it is also a top destination for Shia scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

One of the most visited natural spots of Qom is Hoz-e Soltan, an eye-catching salt lake is in the middle of the desert. The visitors could easily walk in the shallow parts and enjoy the shapes created by the salt, however, the center of the lake could be dangerous, as it is muddy and could easily trap people.

ABU/MG