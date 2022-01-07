Funeral ceremony held for 150 unknown martyrs

TEHRAN — A funeral procession was held for 150 anonymous martyrs of the Sacred Defense in Tehran. A large crowd attended the funeral.

In that regard, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei penned a message on Thursday.

The message reads as follows:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Peace be upon the unknown martyrs, unknown among the earth’s inhabitants but well-known in the heavens. They are self-sacrificing people who even after the passage of many long years since the moment of their martyrdom fill the country with the fragrance of spirituality and struggle on the path of God. They raise the flag of honor more than ever with their blood that was spilt on the path of Islam and the Quran.

I send my greetings to the pure spirits of these martyrs and also to the waiting eyes and hearts of their fathers, mothers and spouses. I pray for God's overflowing bounty and mercy for all of them.