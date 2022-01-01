Raisi says citizens don’t tolerate corruption in Islamic system

TEHRAN — Speaking in the meeting of the administrative council of Qom Province on Friday, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi stated that executive affairs must have a guarantee for implementation.

Referring to the government's provincial trips, the president said that the government's approach in provincial trips is that what is decided its implementation should be guaranteed.

Emphasized that the actions taken by the government should be announced to the people, he added, “It is necessary to determine the effects of actions in people's lives. People understand the situation well.”

The president added that what the administration is looking for is an effortful work and it must be achieved, and the results must be determined.

Raisi added, “If these measures do not work, it will cause people despair and reduce trust of them towards the government, and this social capital will be harmed.”

“On the other hand, the path is not smooth, but all the managers have the necessary ability to remove these obstacles,” he remarked.

The president went on to say that all managers should be accountable in four areas: first, in the presence of God Almighty, second, to the people and citizens, third, the client, and finally, accountability to the hierarchy and administrative supervisors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said 6,000 soldiers from Qom were martyred during Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran in the 1980s, saying, “There is no house in this city that does not have a wounded veteran, a martyr and a prisoner of war.”

Referring to the existence of social harms in Qom, Raisi stated, “If some social harms in Qom are not prevented and treated, it will become a punishable crime.”

Regarding unemployment in Qom province, Raisi said that there are semi-closed factories that must be activated, and the solution to eliminate unemployment is to activate production centers.

Raisi also asked minister of industry, mines and trade to set up a working group to solve the province's industrial problems with the help of the central bank, the National Development Fund and the office of governor-general in the province.

In another part of his remarks, the president considered it important to pay attention to the tourism economy and noted, “Considering the relationship between Qom and 17 provinces of the country, the issue of tourism in this province is important.”

Regarding the issue of corruption, Raisi emphasized, “People do not accept corruption, bribery and unhealthy administrative relations in the Islamic system.”

The president stressed the importance of increasing public confidence in the government, saying, “This trust is the most important component of security and the reduction of trust undermines national security.”