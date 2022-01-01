Ayatollah Raisi congratulates leaders of Christian countries on New Year

TEHRAN – In separate messages to the leaders of Christian countries, Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated them on the birthday of Jesus Christ and the New Year.

He expressed hope that by relying on the moral virtues of the Abrahamic religions, hardships will disappear from the world.

In his messages, the president said, “I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the anniversary of the birthday of the Prophet of Endurance and Peace, Jesus Christ, and the beginning of 2022.”

Ayatollah Raisi added, “The anniversary of the birthday of Jesus Christ is dear and happy for the people of Iran; and he is no less respected by Muslims than Christians. He is the embodiment of resistance against the oppressors and the inspiration for freedom in the struggle against the dictators. That great prophet and his pure mother are mentioned many times in the Qur'an; Including: And on Judgment Day Allah will say, ‘O Jesus, son of Mary! Remember My favour upon you and your mother: how I supported you with the holy spirit so you spoke to people in your infancy and adulthood. How I taught you writing, wisdom, the Torah, and the Gospel (Al-Ma'idah, Verse 110)”

The president also pointed to the challenges posed by the outbreak of Covid-19, describing them as indicative of the interdependency of human destiny.

“Global developments, especially the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, have shown that the security and destiny of human beings are interdependent. The cooperation of countries in this crisis, especially in the field of vaccination, against the reluctance of some governments to send essential items in the field of health and sanctions of nations by them, clearly showed that a decent international system is in dire need of rationality, justice and spirituality,” Raisi stated.

He concluded the message by saying, “I hope that in the new year, by relying on the moral virtues of the Abrahamic religions and in the light of the joint efforts of governments, sufferings and hardships will disappear from the world, the stability and resistance of nations will be fruitful and according to the gospel and promise of Christ, divine providence regarding that the righteous servants of God rule over the earth, and may humanity prosper.”

Earlier, the Iranian president issued a message addressed to Pope Francis. “I am delighted to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Holiness and all Christians around the world on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of Peace and Kindness, as well as the start of year 2022,” Ayatollah Raisi said in this message.

He noted, “The birthday of Jesus Christ is the manifestation of the will and power of God, and the spiritual position of Saint Mary shows the greatness of the status of women in the ontology of the divine religions; ‘And remember when the angels said, ‘O Mary! Surely Allah has selected you, purified you, and chosen you over all women of the world.’ Celebrating this blessed birthday is an opportunity to honor Saint Mary (PBUH), and to recall the moral qualities of the model of altruism and the herald of the salvation of the oppressed, Jesus Christ in standing against the tyranny of the oppressors and giving them hope for a better future.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has also issued a similar message on the occasion of Christmas. He has congratulated all Christians around the world on the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ and Christmas.

“The Angels said, ‘O Mary, God gives you good tidings of a word from Him. His name is the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, well-esteemed in this world and the next, and one of the nearest,” Amir Abdollahian said in the message, referring to Verse 45 of Ale-Imran Sura of the Holy Quran.

He added, “I congratulate [all Christians], especially my decent and patriotic fellow countrymen, on the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, a prophet of peace and reconciliation, and the flagbearer of kindness and altruism, and on Christmas, which is a period of festivity for Christians all around the world, especially my decent and patriotic Christian fellow countrymen.”

