Leader congratulates Christians, Muslims on Christmas

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has congratulated all Christians and Muslims on the occasion of Jesus Christ’s birth anniversary.

“I congratulate all Christians and Muslims of the world, particularly our Christian compatriots, on the birth anniversary of Prophet #Jesus Christ, the Messiah (pbuh),” the Leader said in a tweet on Friday.

On Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani also congratulated Christians on the occasion.

In a letter to Pope Francis, President Rouhani described Jesus Christ as the prophet of peace and kindness, whose conduct could present possible solutions out of the humanity’s standing social and cultural challenges and guide it towards perfection.

“I am delighted to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Holiness and all monotheists on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of peace and kindness, and the start of the year 2021. Jesus Christ is the messenger of monotheism, love, altruism, the harbinger of freedom and liberty,” Rouhani told the Pope.

“Reflecting on the characteristics and virtues of Jesus Christ and applying his way of life, which has always been associated with compassion, tolerance, and altruism, can solve the social and cultural challenges of human beings today, alleviate their pain and be a way to get rid of problems and misfortunes and a path to human perfection,” he said in his message.

Rouhani also expressed hope that the Covid-9 pandemic would be brought under control in the New Year.

“I hope that with the blessing of the birthday of Jesus Christ and in the New Year, we can control the ominous COVID-19 virus and return human life to normal to see hope and double happiness in human life and the spread of peace and security throughout the entire planet. I wish Your Holiness health and success, and all people around the world happiness and prosperity,” the Iranian president added.

Also writing to world leaders, he urged further regional and international cooperation towards resolution of the crises that face the world, including the ongoing global pandemic.

“It is imperative that world leaders try more than before to open up ways out of these crises and also expedite the course of fighting the coronavirus and return of humans’ lives to their usual course, under the auspices of joint endeavor and through regional and international cooperation,” he wrote.

In a Twitter message on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also wished everyone a very Merry Christmas.

“The birth of Spirit of God—Jesus, revered by all Muslims as a great prophet—is a joyous occasion for ALL mankind,” he wrote.

“I wish all a very Merry Christmas, and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday season,” Zarif added.

