Leader marks birth anniversary of Jesus Christ

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has marked the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH), calling for adherence to the teachings of the prophet.

“The honor #Muslims attribute to #JesusChrist (pbuh) is no less than his position and merit in the eyes of the Christian believers in Christianity,” a post on Ayatollah Khamenei’s official Twitter account read.

“Today, many who claim to follow Jesus Christ, take a different path than that of him. The guidance of #Jesus, the son of #Mary (peace be upon our Prophet and her) is guidance towards worshiping #God and confronting the Pharaohs and tyrants,” another tweet by the Leader said.

“Following #JesusChrist requires adherence to righteousness and abhorrence of anti-righteous powers, and it is hoped that #Christians and #Muslims in every part of the world will adhere to this great lesson from Jesus (pbuh) in their lives and deeds.”

Christmas is an annual commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, celebrated generally on December 25 as a religious and cultural holiday by millions of people around the world.

President Hassan Rouhani also wished his Christian counterparts and heads of states a happy Christmas and New Year.

“Establishment of peace and tranquility is the long-awaited aspiration of mankind and the prerequisite for human prosperity,” he said in a message, Tasnim reported.

“Feeling the need for this vital issue pushes us to move towards promotion of peace and justice as part of human desire to build a better future,” he added.

The president also wished the heads of states health and success and their people welfare and prosperity.

Rouhani also sent a congratulatory message to the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, hoping that followers of all divine religions would push for the establishment of global peace and justice in 2020.

In his letter, the president described Jesus Christ as the prophet of peace and kindness, messenger of monotheism and altruism, symbol of patience and fortitude, and harbinger of freedom and dignity.

He expressed hope that at Christmas, Christians and followers of all other monotheistic religions would take steps to establish peace and justice in the world.

The Iranian president finally wished the Pope health and success.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also extended his congratulations to his Christian counterparts and others, wishing a “joyous, peaceful holiday season” for all Christians.

“Wishing my Christian compatriots, and all across our globe who are observing, a very Happy Christmas and a joyous, peaceful holiday season. The birth of Jesus Christ, prophet in Islam, is a wondrous occasion to celebrate,” he said in a Twitter post.

MH/PA