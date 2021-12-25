Iran FM congratulates Christians on Nativity

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has issued a message congratulating all Christians around the world on the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ and Christmas.

“The Angels said, “O Mary, God gives you good tidings of a word from Him. His name is the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, well-esteemed in this world and the next, and one of the nearest,” Amir Abdollahian said in the message, referring to Verse 45 of Ale-Imran Sura of the Holy Koran.

He added, “I congratulate [all Christians], especially my decent and patriotic fellow countrymen, on the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, a prophet of peace and reconciliation, and the flagbearer of kindness and altruism, and on Christmas, which is a period of festivity for Christians all around the world, especially my decent and patriotic Christian fellow countrymen.”

He concluded, “Under the current tough circumstances emanating from the coronavirus pandemic, all mankind is, more than ever, in need of friendship and the realization of spiritual messages of divine prophets. We hope for peaceful coexistence among followers of divine faiths, and the elimination of tyranny, oppression, and injustice. I wish all people around the world, particularly followers of Christianity, a year full of health, happiness, and prosperity.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also wished a happy Christmas to all those celebrating it around the world.

“As many around the world, incl. our Christian compatriots (on a bit different date), celebrate birth of Jesus (pbuh), I wish a merry Christmas for all who observe it. May the new year bring peace, health & prosperity,” the spokesman said on Twitter. He also published a photo of an Iranian monastery designated as World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi also issued a message addressed to Pope Francis. “I am delighted to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Holiness and all Christians around the world on the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of Peace and Kindness, as well as the start of year 2022,” Ayatollah Raisi said in the message.

He noted, “The birthday of Jesus Christ is the manifestation of the will and power of God, and the spiritual position of Saint Mary shows the greatness of the status of women in the ontology of the divine religions; ‘And remember when the angels said, ‘O Mary! Surely Allah has selected you, purified you, and chosen you over all women of the world.’ Celebrating this blessed birthday is an opportunity to honour Saint Mary (PBUH), and to recall the moral qualities of the model of altruism and the herald of the salvation of the oppressed, Jesus Christ in standing against the tyranny of the oppressors and giving them hope for a better future.”

The Iranian president concluded, “I thank you for your efforts to bring closer the hearts and views of the followers of the Abrahamic religions, and I pray to God Almighty for your health and success, and the happiness and pride of all the servants of God and all human beings.”

