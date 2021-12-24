Raisi offers Christmas greetings to Pope, Christians

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran has penned a letter congratulating Pope Francis on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and the Gregorian New Year.

In his Friday message, the Iranian president expressed “cordial congratulations” to the head of the Roman Catholic Church and all the Christians across the world on the jubilant birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of peace and kindness and the beginning of New Year, Press TV reported.

He said the Jesus Christ’s birth is the "manifestation of God’s will and power” and added that the spiritual status of Saint Mary, the Prophet’s mother, shows the lofty position of women in divine religions.

Raisi added that the Prophet’s birth is an opportunity to pay tribute to Saint Mary (Peace be upon Her) and a reminder of the moral characteristics of Jesus Christ, who is a role model of altruism and the herald of salvation for the oppressed, in standing against the arrogant powers’ oppression and signaling a bright future for humanity.

The Iranian president also thanked Pope Francis for his efforts to bring closer the hearts and views of followers of Abrahamic religions.

He also prayed that God bestow "health and success" to Pope Francis and "happiness and blessing" to all human beings.

On December 25, billions of Christians across the world commemorate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, days ahead of the New Year on January 1, which marks the start of the Georgian calendar.