Raisi praises successful military drill

TEHRAN — The success of "the Great Prophet 17" maneuver shows Iran's military capability in protecting the interests and security of its nation, President Ebrahim Raisi said in a message on Saturday.

"Any hostile action by our enemies will face a comprehensive and definitive response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran that would change the strategic equations significantly," Raisi, head of the Supreme National Security Council, said upon the successful holding of the military drill.

On Friday and in the last day of the five-day maneuver, the IRGC simultaneously fired 16 precision guided missiles at a predetermined target. The firings were conducted at the presence of senior military commanders, including IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri.

Major General Baqeri said the maneuver had been planned before but military threats against Iran by the Zionist regime in the recent days made Iran to hold the drill earlier.

