IRGC simultaneously fires 16 precision-guided missiles at mock target

TEHRAN – Iran’s armed forced chief announced on Friday that the latest military exercises by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were a “response to the recent threats by the Zionist regime of Israel.”

In the last day of the five-day maneuver on Friday, the IRGC simultaneously fired 16 precision guided missiles at predetermined target.

The firings were conducted at the presence of senior IRGC commanders including Major General Hossein Salami and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri.

Major General Baqeri said the maneuver had been planned before but military threats against Iran by the Zionist regime in the recent days made Iran to hold the drill earlier and this was among “the most successful missiles exercises of the Islamic Republic so far.”

Baqeri said as the images of the firings of missiles will be shown to the world “all missiles hit a specified target with complete precision and they completely destroyed the designated target from very long distance.”

“This is a small part of Iran’s missile power,” the top military official added. “It means all these 16 missiles that simultaneously hit the target are a small part of hundreds of missiles that can simultaneously hit any” object that is targeted at Iran.