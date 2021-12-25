360-degree maneuverability of ballistic missiles is main feature of IRGC exercise: general

TEHRAN – Attack on enemy from all sides with a 360-degree maneuverability by ballistic missiles were the leading features of the last stage of the IRGC military exercise, IRGC aerospace commander Ali Hajizadeh boasted on Thursday.

The IRGC started a drill in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and southern coastal provinces of Khuzestan, Hormuzgan and Bushehr on Monday that lasted until Friday.

Different branches of the IRGC were involved in the military exercise.

“Thank God, we witnessed that all launches were precise and all missiles and drones hit the specified targets precisely,” Hajizadeh stated.

Directing ballistic missiles from different sides that have maneuverability is a capability that has made it “very difficult by the enemy” to counter Iran, the commander said.

By mastering this technology, enemies can no longer predict from which side they will be attacked even if they spend hundreds of billions of dollars, he explained.



