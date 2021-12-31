Hooligan and two accomplices who martyred two IRGC servicemen are killed

TEHRAN – In a report released on Friday the IRGC announced that an armed hooligan named Mehrab Shah-Bakhsh and two others who martyred two IRG Quds Force servicemen on December 26 have been killed in a “precise operation”, Sepah News reported.

“In this surprise operation the famous hooligan Mehrab Shah-Bakhsh and two of his accomplices who were involved in creating insecurity and undermining the peace of mind of people in the country’s southeast, and in their last crime had martyred two of the defenders of the Islamic homeland were targeted and murdered,” the press release said.

On December 26, the hooligan and two of his accomplices martyred two IRGC Quds Force servicemen in an armed clash in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern border province of Sistan-Balouchestan.

The servicemen were martyred as they were carrying out an operation against the armed outlaws, the IRGC said a statement.

The two martyred personnel were Mehran Shourizadeh and Mohsen Keikhayee, according to Tasnim.

In July 2018, anti-revolutionary terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in the western province of Kurdistan, killing 11 forces of the base.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

