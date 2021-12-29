Iran has intelligence supremacy in Persian Gulf: IRGC Navy chief

TEHRAN – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Wednesday that Iran has intelligence supremacy in the Persian Gulf and regional waters, noting IRGC and Army forces have demonstrated the military capability of the Islamic Republic.

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks while attending the cemetery of martyrs in Kerman, where the body of General Qassem Soleimani is buried.

The admiral said today whenever the American warships enter the Persian Gulf they seek refuge in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf near the coasts of Arab countries.

“We as the disciples of Haj Qassem who have been spirited by this great martyr stood against the enemies” and of its examples is aborting a move by the American forces who in early November were trying to steal a tanker that was carrying the Iranian oil, he clarified.



Iran is marking the second anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, who was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike on January 2, 2020 near Baghdad International Airport. Gen. Soleimani, who is commonly known as “Haj Qassem”, was assassinated upon direct order by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Admiral Tangsiri said he and other IRGC Navy officials had a chance to attend on the “graveyard of our dear commander” Gen. Soleimani on the second anniversary of his martyrdom and “make commitment to continue his path” which was “supporting people and the rule of jurisprudence”.

Pointing to the personality of Gen. Soleimani, he said, “As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said Haj Qassem was a school of thought… and a great and exemplary commander.”

Noting that the Qassem Soleimani school should be kept alive, Tangsiri insisted that “the school of Haj Qassem was allegiance to rule of jurisprudence and keeping resistance movement alive.”



The admiral said he had been knowing Gen. Soleimani since the Kheibar operation in 1984, during Iraq’s war against Iran.

Noting that Gen. Soleimani was so humble that one could not recognize that he was a commander, he said, “This spirit of Haj Qassem did not even change a little even after the end of the war (in 1988) and even when he was promoted to the rank of major general and awarded the Medal of Zolfaqar.”



Tangsiri went on to say that before Soleimani was martyred he inspired the spirit of bravery among the IRGC Navy servicemen and after his assassination this spirit was strengthened.

Gen. Soleimani was a legendary commander in the war against terrorist groups including Daesh (ISIS). Daesh celebrated his assassination by the U.S.

