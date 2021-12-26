2 IRGC servicemen martyred in southeast Iran

TEHRAN– The IRGC Ground Force lost two servicemen on Saturday night in an armed clash with armed hooligans in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan.

The servicemen were martyred as they were carrying out an operation against the armed outlaws, the Ground Force’s Quds Base said a statement.

The two IRGC personnel martyred are Mehran Shourizadeh and Mohsen Keikhayee, according to Tasnim.

In July 2018, anti-revolutionary terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in the western province of Kurdistan, killing 11 forces of the base.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.