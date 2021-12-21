IRGC precision-strike drones hit fixed targets in military drill

TEHRAN — On the second day of the large-scale drill, IRGC precision-strike drones targeted fixed and mobile targets.

Combat drones as well as powerful ballistic and cruise missiles play a significant part in the military drills, which will run until Friday.

The drill began on Monday morning by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the coastal provinces of Khuzestan, Hormuzgan, and Bushehr.

In the second day of joint drills, codenamed “Great Prophet 17”, the IRGC aerospace forces launched unmanned aerial vehicles.

Also, the aircraft used pinpoint precision bombs to strike a range of fixed and movable targets on the land and in the water.

Close air support (CAS) was also supplied by attack helicopters, which shot precisely at the chosen targets.

Troops also rehearsed coastal defense and anti-heliborne techniques.

Furthermore, IRGC troops launched volleys of different surface-to-surface, anti-ship, and coast-to-sea ballistic missiles at hypothetical enemy's vessels, facilities, and bases, and destroyed them as intended.

In addition, IRGC marine troops used locally designed offshore and onshore air defense systems to counter enemy drones.

Furthermore, the involved divisions launched modern anti-ship cruise missiles from the shore and Zolfaqar-class swift attack craft at the same time, striking the enemy's warships.

In another mission, two Sukhoi Su-17 fighter bombers attacked ground objectives.

Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRGC Deputy Chief of Operations and spokesman for the joint drills, stated that the military exercises involve several IRGC divisions, including the aerospace force and the cyber-electronic division.

He stated that the troops conduct offensive operations in order to eliminate the mock enemy's assault sources.

Throughout the year, Iran's Armed Forces conduct normal military exercises.

In recent years, Iranian military specialists and technicians have made significant progress in inventing and producing a wide range of domestically manufactured equipment, allowing the armed forces to become self-sufficient in this respect.

Iranian leaders have consistently said that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to strengthen its defense capabilities, underlining that such capabilities are purely intended for defense and will never be subject to talks.

