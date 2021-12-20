IRGC launches 5-day drill in Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait, coastal provinces 

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a five-day drill on Monday morning in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the coastal provinces of Hormuzgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

The drill will continue for five days with the involvement of the IRGC Ground Force, Navy, Aerospace, military exercise spokesman Brigadier General Abbas Nilouforoushan announced on Monday.

The exercise, codenamed Peyambar Azzam (Great Prophet), is in line with the military preparedness and tactics of the IRGC in the face of imagined threats and combined warfare.

For the first time, the exercise will counter threats in areas of soft warfare, semi-hard war, and hardware.