Iran, Russia, China to hold naval drill

TEHRAN— Russia, Iran and China will hold joint naval exercises, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

No further details have been revealed yet.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Russia, Iran and China would hold joint CHIRU naval exercises in the Persian Gulf in late 2021 or early 2022.

According to the diplomat, the main task of the exercises is to work out actions to ensure the safety of international shipping and fight against pirates.

On Sunday, a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet anchored in the roadstead of the port of Chabahar in Iran.

“In the port, an official delegation of the Russian Navy will take part in a planning conference to hold a joint naval exercise of warships from Russia, Iran and China,” the message conveyed to the Iranian Navy through the Pacific Fleet said.

In addition, Russian ships will replenish food, water and fuel supplies.

It is planned that during the period of fulfillment of the tasks, the ships will visit the ports of a number of states, including the Republic of Seychelles. The call will be timed to coincide with the 105th anniversary of the visit by the armored cruiser "Varyag" of the Russian fleet to the port of Victoria of the Seychelles.

