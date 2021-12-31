Raisi says his govt seeking interaction with outside world

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that his government is seeking to interact with the outside world.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, in the shrine city of Qom.

Since coming to power in August, the government of Ebrahim Raisi has tried to deepen ties with countries, especially neighbors and Asian countries.

Raisi also said his government is seeking to lessen the economic problems of the people, suggesting, “By tapping all capacities of the country and these problems should be reduced.”

The president said during the nearly first three of months of his government export to neighbors have increased 30 to 40 percent.

“The neighboring countries are keen of Iran’s agricultural and industrial products but they should only be presented in correct way,” Raisi added.

He also pointed to massive vaccination of citizens in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first few months of his government, saying, “At the beginning of the work of the new government about 700 families lost their loved ones (to Covid-19). God willing, the current situation has improved greatly through vaccination.”



He also said as the situation improves in regard to the pandemic the universities will resume their classes.

Currently, the universities and schools are held virtually.

“It is possible to achieve 8% economic growth”

During his visit to Qom, President Raisi also held talks with grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi.

The president said his government is working round the clock to resolve the people’s livelihood problems, saying it is possible to increase economic growth to eight percent annually.

Raisi added that putting an end to budget deficit in the current Iranian year is one of his government’s concerns. The current Iranian year ends on March 20,2022.

He said unlike the previous administrations, his government does not lend from the central bank in the face of budget deficits.

The government is fighting on two fronts: nullifying and lifting sanctions.

For his part, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi pointed to the status of Qom in the Islamic world, saying since the Qom belongs to the “entire world of Islamic” as it hosts the shrine of Hazrat Masumeh (SA), Jamkaran Mosque, the Seminary and therefore millions of travels are made to city annually it is necessary to build an airport in the vicinity of the city.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi pointed to high inflation in the country, suggesting that this problem should be resolved principally.

“Government trying to untie the knot”

Also in a meeting with Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani, Raisi said people should not be worried about economic problems because the government is seeking to untie the Gordian knot.

The president went on to say that there are certain shortcomings in the areas of economy that can be resolved through cooperation by all state bodies.

President Raisi also held separate talks with Grand Ayatollah Ja’far Sobhani, Hossein Norui Hamedani. The main focus of talks centered around economic issues, including people’s livelihood, foreign relations, and cultural issues.





