Raisi underlines importance of domestic capabilities

TEHRAN – President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has underlined the need to tap the domestic capabilities to achieve development goals.

Speaking on Monday in a meeting with panegyrists, Raisi said that today all have a heavy responsibility for the progress and development of the country and solving the problems of the people, according to the official website of the presidency.

Referring to the unfavorable economic conditions at the beginning of his administration, the president said, "With God's help, we were able to generate income for the country and pay employees without borrowing from the central bank or print money that would greatly increase inflation."

"Unfortunately, in the last 8 years, the average economic growth rate was very low, but in this government, we have targeted 8% growth for this year," he said.

Stating that this government does not look beyond the borders, Ayatollah Raisi added, "We pay attention to our resources and capacities to run and develop the country and believe that relying on domestic capabilities, it is possible to run the country, national economy and (achieve) economic growth."

Referring to the slowdown in inflation rate in recent months, the president said, "Today, with the measures taken, the growth of inflation has been somewhat curbed and we hope that with the coordination of the three branches (of the government), including the parliament, we can take steps to control inflation and increase economic prosperity."

In another part of his remarks, Raisi emphasized the government's commitment to tap the potential of the revolutionary workforce and said, "I always urge the officials to use motivated revolutionary human resources in different categories, especially the young."

The president also shone a light on those who created the current economic problems, saying, "The government respects everyone, but certainly those who are the perpetrators of the current situation should not take managerial positions."

