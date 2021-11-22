Western powers weaponizing UN against Third World: professor

TEHRAN – A professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law says the United Nations has turned into a tool in the hands of Western powers in pressing the Third World, particularly Muslim nations.

“They (Western powers) control the United Nations and use the UN as a weapon against the Third World and in particular against Muslim states and peoples like Iran,” Francis Boyle tells the Tehran Times

“I call it Bluewashing,” Boyle says.

Many critics blame international bodies, especially the UN, for a strong bias against undeveloped countries.

Despite UN declarations about human rights and sovereignty of every single member state of this international body, the bitter fact is that more powerful countries or regimes that pay more money can easily shape the international body’s approaches.

“He who pays the piper calls the tune,” Boyle emphasizes.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: Western powers always talk about the importance of international bodies like the UN and the necessity of commitment to international norms. To what extent are they honest?

Q: How do you evaluate the UN performance when it comes to sensitive files like Palestine and genocide against the Bosnian people during the Balkan War? Apparently, these bodies never move unless the Western powers’ interests are in danger.

A: The United Nations sponsored the destruction of Bosnia and the Bosnians at UN Headquarters in Geneva. Their Owen-Stoltenberg Plan called for the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina to be carved up into three little pieces of land; for Bosnia’s Statehood to be destroyed; for Bosnia’s United Nations Membership to be robbed from them, and for 1.5 to 2 million more Bosnians to be subjected to ethnic cleansing when we already had 2 million victims of ethnic cleansing, thus the United Nations finishing off the job of genocide against the Bosnians. As their Lawyer, I stopped the United Nations from exterminating and eliminating people and the state of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The United Nations sabotaged the English language translation of the original Arabic Language Palestinian Declaration of Independence of November 15, 1988. The Palestinians asked me to figure out how to counteract this UN sabotage against the Palestinians, which I did immediately. But by then the damage had already been done to the Palestinians by the United Nations.



"United States is quickly moving towards World War 3."

Q: Apparently there are no international guarantees to force certain countries to abide by their obligations. For example, the Trump administration breached international agreements without any facing any punishment. What is your comment?

A: He who pays the piper calls the tune. When the United States ambassador to the United Nations tells the United Nations to jump, the United Nations secretary-general and UN secretariat say: “How high?”

Q: How do you describe the current world order? A bipolar state or a multi-polar one?

A: The United States is quickly moving towards World War 3 with either Russia or China or both and maybe Iran.

Q: Do you confirm that some autocratic regimes like Saudi Arabia and other wealthy Arab states can penetrate international bodies by spending money and funding them to achieve their own goals?

A: Of course, they do! Once again, he who pays the piper calls the tune at the United Nations.



