Rouhani congratulates heads of states on New Year

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated heads of states on the New Year of 2020.

“I hope that in the coming year, world leaders exercise collaboration away from unilateralism, and use thought and action based on justice and freedom, make a year full of peace and kindness for all human beings, and bring about a life full of peace and security and welfare for their nations by overcoming the challenges faced by the humanity,” the presidential website quoted Rouhani as saying in his message.

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri also issued message to his Christian counterparts, congratulating the New Year.

He expressed hope that steps would be taken in line with promoting peace.

