Iran’s top commander felicitates birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, new Christian year
December 24, 2019
TEHRAN - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has congratulated his Christian counterparts on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and advent of the new Christian year.
In his message issued on Tuesday, Major General Mohammad Baqeri wrote, “I felicitate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the messenger of peace and friendship, and advent of the new Christian year to the armed forces and the entire Christians.”
MJ/PA
