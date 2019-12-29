Education minister congratulates new year to Christian students

TEHRAN – Iranian Education Minister Mohsen Haji Mirzaei congratulated Christian students and teachers on the new year during a ceremony held in a school in Tehran on Sunday, IRIB news agency reported.

Haji Mirzaei also expressed his congratulatory message to all Iranian Christian students, teachers, and families on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

He appreciated students, teachers, and parents for their efforts and expressed hope that all the students would achieve success.

The minister urged the Christian teachers to enhance the students’ knowledge by being more aware of Jesus Christ's teachings.

FB/MG