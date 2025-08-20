Poll: Majority of Americans back UN recognition of Palestine

A significant shift in American public opinion is emerging on the world stage, as a new Reuters/Ipsos survey reveals that a majority of U.S. citizens believe the international community should formally recognize Palestine as a sovereign nation.

The comprehensive poll, conducted over a six-day period concluding this past Monday, found that 58% of Americans are in favor of all United Nations member states acknowledging Palestinian statehood. This majority stance stands in contrast to the 33% of respondents who expressed opposition to such a move, while 9% remained unsure or declined to answer.

In recent weeks, several key allies of the United States—including Canada, Britain, and France—have publicly announced their consideration of plans to officially recognize the State of Palestine. These moves, primarily framed as efforts to bolster a future two-state solution, appear to align more closely with the views of the American public than with the long-held official policy of the U.S. government.

This revelation of public sentiment arrives at a moment of notable diplomatic activity and underscores a profound transformation in the American perspective since the war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023. Public opinion, particularly among younger Americans and Democrats, has grown increasingly critical of Israel's military conduct.

This shift is driven by the staggering human cost of the conflict, with Gaza health authorities reporting over 62,000 Palestinians killed and a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

Furthermore, this growing criticism coincides with landmark rulings from international legal bodies and leading human rights organizations describing Israeli conduct in Gaza as genocidal.

The poll also found that 59% of Americans believe Israel's military response in Gaza has been "excessive," a significant increase from the 53% who held that view in a similar poll in February 2024.

A larger majority of 65% said the U.S. should take action to help people facing starvation in Gaza.