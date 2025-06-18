TEHRAN – The Pentagon has removed Colonel Nathan McCormack from his sensitive advisory role after his scathing criticism of the Israeli regime, including labeling it a "death cult" and questioning if the United States acts as its proxy.

McCormack served as the Levant and Egypt branch chief within the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s J5 planning directorate, a position he assumed in June 2024, tasked with preparing senior U.S. military leadership for engagements with partner nations, including the Israeli regime.

Operating a semi-anonymous social media account under the name "Nate," McCormack posted extensively about his views, particularly following the events of October 7th, 2023.

A Department of Defense Joint Staff official confirmed McCormack's removal, stating his posts "do not reflect the position of the Joint Staff or the Department of Defense."

The matter has been referred to the U.S. Army for further action, and McCormack's social media account has since been deleted.

The colonel's posts, documented prior to deletion, were sharply critical of Israeli policy and U.S. support.

In April 2024, he questioned the fundamental nature of the U.S.-Israel relationship, posting, "I’ve lately been considering whether we might be Israel’s proxy and not realized it yet," adding, "Our worst ‘ally.’ We get literally nothing out of the ‘partnership’ other than the enmity of millions of people in the Middle East [West Asia], Africa and Asia."

By May, he said "Netanyahu and his Judeo-supremacist cronies" have prolonged conflict for their own political or territorial goals.

His criticism extended to the regime’s military actions.

McCormack asserted that Israel's responses "always (always—not hyperbole) disproportionately target Palestinian civilians."

He also wrote that Israel's goal was "cleanse" ‘Eretz Israel’ of ethnic Palestinians.

Furthermore, McCormack disclosed operational details, alleging that U.S. warnings to Israel about the risks of invading Lebanon were ignored, and stated that the U.S. Department of Defense, along with other agencies, considered the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry's casualty figures "generally reliable."

Colonel McCormack's dismissal, however, is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a widening rift within American society and political circles.

A growing segment of the American public, weary of vast financial and military resources being expended in support of Israeli actions, voices opposition to policies perceived as sacrificing U.S. interests and lives for another regime's agenda.

This sentiment is increasingly reflected in polling data showing significant American opposition to unconditional military aid and direct involvement in conflicts initiated by Israel, particularly concerning potential aggression against Iran.

A recent YouGov poll found that only 16% of Americans support U.S. military involvement in a conflict with Iran, highlighting the overwhelmingly low level of backing for such action.

Prominent media figures amplify this dissent. Influential commentator Tucker Carlson has repeatedly condemned U.S. policy, labelling the nation "complicit" in Israeli aggression against Iran in his widely-read newsletter.

Carlson recently highlighted the lack of informed debate, exposing Senator Ted Cruz's ignorance during an exchange.

When Carlson asked the neoconservative Senator seeking regime change in Iran, "How many people live in Iran?", Cruz admitted, "I don't know the population." Carlson retorted, "You don't know the population of the country you seek to topple?" before revealing it is 92 million.

This critical perspective finds resonance within the halls of Congress.

Lawmakers across the spectrum, including Republicans Thomas Massie and Rand Paul, alongside Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna, have voiced strong opposition to unconditional U.S. support for Israeli military campaigns and the risks of escalating tensions in the region, particularly with Iran.

Commentators and influencers such as Nick Fuentes further represent the vocal segment of public opinion demanding a fundamental reassessment of the U.S.-Israel relationship, arguing supporting the regime is against the principles of America First which was promised by the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.