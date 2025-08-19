UN rights office: Israel not letting in enough supplies into Gaza to avert widespread starvation 

Israel is letting some supplies into the Gaza Strip but not enough to avert widespread starvation, said the United Nations human rights office on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“In the past few weeks, Israeli authorities have only allowed aid to enter in quantities that remain far below what would be required to avert widespread starvation,” UN human rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told a Geneva press briefing.

He added that the risk of starvation in Gaza was a “direct result of the Israeli government’s policy of blocking humanitarian aid.

Palestinian medical sources say over 260 Palestinians—including more than 110 children—have died in Gaza as a result of a man-made famine and starvation campaign since Israel launched war on the enclave in October 2023. The Israeli war on Gaza has so far claimed the lives of more than 62,000 Palestinians.