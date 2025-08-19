TCCIMA to showcase private sector at Iran transport, logistics fair

TEHRAN – The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), together with several provincial private sector associations, will take part in the sixth Iran International Transport, Logistics and Related Industries Exhibition, scheduled for August 28–31 at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairgrounds.

Organizers said the chamber will set up a dedicated pavilion to provide services to its members and promote private sector engagement.

The exhibition will bring together domestic and international players in road, sea, rail, air and urban transport, aiming to strengthen logistics services for Iran’s economy, expand cooperation, and showcase the latest capabilities and achievements in the sector.

