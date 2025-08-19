Protesters block Tel Aviv highway demanding Gaza ceasefire

Israeli Channel 12 is reporting that protesters blocked the Ayalon Highway southbound in Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning, demanding the return of captives and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Scenes broadcast by activists and media showed protesters holding a large banner with the phrase: “Occupying Gaza means sacrificing the abductees and soldiers”, Al Jazeera reported.

Haaretz said activists calling for a captive deal blocked the Ayalon Highway for 15 minutes before police, who had been waiting at the scene, removed them. Seven demonstrators and a Haaretz photographer were threatened with fines for traffic violations, the paper said.

Relatives of freed captives also briefly blocked southbound traffic, calling for a deal to release those still held in Gaza and opposing Israel’s planned conquest of Gaza City, Walla reported.

“Their time is running out, a deal is on the table”, the protesters chanted, as well as “Enough killing, enough bereavement, hostages above all”.

The action comes two days after mass strike across Israel that blocked roads, with demonstrators pushing for a ceasefire deal.