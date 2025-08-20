Iran, Belarus agree to launch direct flights, ease visa rules

TEHRAN – Iran and Belarus have agreed to launch direct flights and expand tourism exchanges during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Minsk, Iran’s tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said the two countries reached an agreement “to launch three direct flights” and strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector.

He added that the presidents of Iran and Belarus had also agreed to take steps toward easing visa requirements. According to Salehi-Amiri, Tehran is seeking to make travel to Belarus visa-free for Iranian nationals under a potential agreement.

“The main obstacle in the path of tourism cooperation has been the visa issue, which was discussed today by the two presidents,” the minister said in remarks carried by Iranian media.

Pezeshkian, who met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Wednesday, said that Iran attaches great importance to developing relations with Belarus.

“I will personally follow up on the agreements between the two countries. The current volume of trade exchanges is insignificant compared to the existing potential, and that must be improved. The relations between the two nations must be deeper and be based on a more sustainable foundation,” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying.

Lukashenko formally welcomed the Iranian president at the presidential palace before the talks.

