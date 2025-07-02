Some 9,000 ha of forests devastated in Israeli assaults

TEHRAN –According to a report by the Department of Environment (DOE), around 9,000 hectares of forests and protected areas in the country have been set on fire and severely damaged during the attacks by the Zionist regime on June 13-24.

The imposed war has led to vegetation destruction, soil degradation, and animal species loss in areas that exhibit high biodiversity, ISNA reported.

Due to its significant climatic and typographic diversity, Iran is one of the most biodiverse countries. Nine out of eleven types of ecosystems, and 41 out of 42 known wetlands, are identified in the country.

The country is home to 8,660 plant species, about a third of which are endemic and unique. In addition, some 35,000 invertebrate species and 2,362 vertebrate species live in the country.

Unfortunately, the twelve-day war has caused significant and irreparable damage to these natural resources, with 13 protected forests and areas being severely destroyed in Fars, Ilam, Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Hamedan, Lorestan, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, and Gilan provinces.

The war has resulted in vast wildlife species migration, increased mortality due to road accidents, hunger, and illegal hunting. Apart from the mentioned direct consequences, the indirect impacts of the war, like ecological and food-chain disturbance, as well as loss of biodiversity, have to be assessed in detail.

DOE manages approximately 20 percent of the country’s territory, including 327 four zones, 211 no-hunting areas, 13 biosphere reserves, and 226 wetlands (26 of which are of international importance).

Hence, it has approved the necessary measures to deal with environmental crises caused by the Zionist regime in the country. It has decided to establish technical committees in all provincial organizations and departments.

Documenting environmental damages, managing perilous wastes, testing soil in affected areas, and developing an integrated information system were among other decisions.

‘Nature, the silent part in wars’

Nature is part of our community, but unlike people, it is silent, and this silence is the most dangerous sign of its suffering, Iraj Heshmati as saying, an official with the DOE, has said.

Iran is a treasure trove of biodiversity, from the ancient Hyrcanian forests in the north to the mangrove forests along the southern coast, from the heights of the Zagros covered by oaks to a network of permanent and seasonal wetlands stretching across the land; these habitats are vital not only for Iranians but for the whole planet, IRNA quoted Heshmati as saying.

Referring to the UN Resident Coordinator in Iran, Stefan Priesner’s sympathetic message following the 12-day war imposed by Israel on Iran, Heshmati said, these statements are humane, responsible, and deserve respect, but not enough concerning the fact that it has failed to include the environment. The support for Iranians will be sustainable once it takes into consideration the environment and nature, as well.

Sustainable development means meeting the present needs without destroying the resources and opportunities of future generations. Within this framework, human health and the environment are interconnected, and protecting both is essential to maintaining life and sustainable security in the country, he said.

When missile attacks and explosions targeted some of the country’s energy infrastructure facilities, harmful pollutants—including particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and toxic gases from fossil fuel combustion—increased.

Noise pollution generated by loud explosions and destruction of houses severely affected animals, including birds, killed some species, and impacted trees and vegetation in both urban and natural environments.

“The silence of the birds, collapsed trees, and a more polluted air signify that nature is wounded, although it does not scream. The environment is our silent citizen, with no right to vote, no shelter, and no voice to be reflected in the media, but it is the foundation of all our rights,” Heshmati stressed.

MT/MG