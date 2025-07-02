Government prepares supportive packages for war-damaged units’ return to production cycle

TEHRAN- Iranian minister of industry, mining and trade described the government's support for industries damaged by the enemy's invasion, in the form of the Ministry of Industry's production support plan, as an important step in returning damaged units to the production cycle.

On Tuesday evening, July 1, coinciding with the "National Industry and Mining Day," Seyed Mohammad Atabak said while commemorating this day: "Industry and Mining" has always been a true companion of the country and the people throughout the history of the revolution and is the creator of a large part of Iran's proud honors. "Industry and Mining" left behind a brilliant and courageous record in supporting the livelihood and welfare of the people in the recent days of the invasion of the Zionist enemy, along with all the bravery.

In a meeting with producers and industry owners affected by the enemy's cowardly attack on civilian centers, he said: "The aggressor enemy targeted production centers with the aim of shutting down production and employment, and this conspiracy was met with resistance from the industry and production front."

According to Reza Ansari, head of Iran's Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), despite Israeli airstrikes damaging nine industrial parks during a 12-day conflict, Iran kept all its industrial parks operational.

Speaking on the state-run television program Economic Desk, Ansari said that over 80 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in industrial parks, as well as large industries such as mining and automotive manufacturing, remained active throughout the conflict.

"Thanks to the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade’s contingency measures, the production of essential goods had already ramped up," Ansari said. "When the conflict began, demand for basic goods surged suddenly due to mass population displacement. This required rapid distribution of essentials in new regions — a task that was met swiftly by the production and distribution sectors."

Industry minister: Iran overcame adversity with domestic capability

Industry Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak credited Iran’s resilience to domestic capabilities and public solidarity, saying that coordination between the private sector and the Ministry of Industry led to swift crisis management in the early hours of the Israeli assault.

Addressing representatives of industrial associations and unions, Atabak described Iran’s production and reconstruction efforts as essential pillars of national strength. "The way we managed decisions, field operations, and restored stability in recent days can now serve as a blueprint for future crisis response," he said.

