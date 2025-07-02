New packages to be unveiled soon for construction of household solar power plants

TEHRAN- Iranian energy minister announced that next week, three new packages, one conventional and two more technical models, will be unveiled for the construction of household solar power plants.

Abbas Aliabadi said that according to plans, by the end of this year, about 3,800 megawatts will be added to the capacity of renewable power plants in the country, adding, “In the previous period, as a result of previous years, the capacity of our renewable power plants was about 1,200 megawatts, which has now exceeded 2,000 megawatts, which is a significant figure. God willing, by the end of this month, this number will reach about 3,000 megawatts, and by the end of the government, the goal is for this figure to reach 30,000 megawatts.”

The minister has said that the government fully supports private sector investment in renewable energy, as the country continues expanding its solar power infrastructure to address long-standing imbalances in the electricity sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of 316 megawatts of new solar capacity across 40 sites nationwide, Aliabadi praised local authorities, particularly in Mahallat County in Markazi Province, for their commitment to solar development. “This is not a time to recount past achievements — it is a time to create them,” he said, highlighting efforts such as cutting energy and water consumption and fostering a culture of solidarity.

Aliabadi pointed to a historic imbalance in Iran’s electricity sector, where demand had long outpaced supply, at times by over 20,000 megawatts. He said the situation has improved significantly, with power consumption falling by 4,700 megawatts compared to the same period last year, while production capacity has grown by over 4,500 megawatts. Forced outages at power plants have dropped to just two percent.

He added that household blackouts have become virtually nonexistent this year, thanks in part to timely maintenance and improved performance of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which was temporarily taken offline in spring to prepare for peak summer demand.

Aliabadi said the government will honor its financial commitments to solar power investors and reiterated its full backing for private players in the renewable energy sector. “With reliance on domestic capabilities and continued investment, we are determined to overcome challenges and demonstrate national resilience,” he said.

MA