Comprehensive support for shareholders on agenda of Supreme Council of Stock Exchange

TEHRAN- A member of the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange said that the necessary measures are being taken to return stability to the market by utilizing all available capacities, adding, "Comprehensive support for shareholders has been placed on the agenda of the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange."

Referring to Tuesday's meeting of the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange, Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi announced: "This meeting was convened at the request of the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and in the presence of the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Organization and other members of the council, in order to make serious and effective decisions to support 100 percent of shareholders, both real and legal entities.

The member of the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange further emphasized: "The Minister of Economy clearly stated in this meeting that the government and all its organizations are standing by to support the capital market and not allow shareholders to suffer in these circumstances. Fortunately, by using all available capacities, the necessary measures are being taken to manage the situation and return stability to the market."

