Arts performances resume with safety measures

TEHRAN – Deputy for Artistic Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Nadereh Rezai has announced that performances across the country are set to resume following recent disruptions, emphasizing the vital role of art in fostering societal resilience during challenging times.

Addressing the recent circumstances, Rezai highlighted that restoring the flow of cultural activities is essential for community endurance. "Arts play a significant role in navigating through crises, and we have decided to restart performances to pass the period of interruption," she stated, IRNA reported on Monday.

She further noted that enhancing security around the Tehran City Theater Complex has been prioritized in the process of reopening. While some aspects of ensuring public safety fall outside the ministry’s direct authority, necessary coordination has been made with relevant authorities, and safety measures have been implemented. Rezai also expressed gratitude to audiences for their cooperation and adherence to safety protocols, underscoring the importance of public participation.

Looking ahead, she expressed hope that performances will continue smoothly and that more public and street performances will be organized to invigorate cultural life in the streets and community spaces.

With the arrival of the month of Muharram, she revealed plans to stage performances related to Ashura rituals and mourning ceremonies, aiming to enrich the cultural atmosphere during these sacred days with active participation from artists.

