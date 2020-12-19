Qatar reaffirms close relationship with Iran on National Day

TEHRAN – Qatar’s Ambassador to Tehran, Mohammed Ben Hamad Al-Hajri, has reaffirmed the close relationship and mutual trust between Tehran and Doha.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of Qatar’s National Day, Hamad Al-Hajri said relations between Iranian and Qatari nations are based on friendship and kindness.

According to IRNA, he said Qatar shares its happiness with the Iranian government and people.

The Qatari envoy also prayed to God for protecting Qatar against any harm.

Qatar National Day is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878. It is celebrated annually on December 18. The holiday was established by decree on June 21, 2007 of the then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Iran’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri has offered his congratulations to the Qatari people and government on the Arab country’s national day.

In a message to Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani on Friday, Jahangiri highlighted the bonds and affinities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Qatar as two friendly and brotherly nations.

The vice president expressed hope for the expansion of bilateral relations in all fields in light of cooperation and joint efforts between the two sides.

Last month, Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian met with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss expansion of all-out ties.

During the meeting, the officials emphasized the need to strengthen relations between the two countries and stated that necessary measures should be taken to implement the decisions and agreements made during the Emir of Qatar's visit to Tehran last year when he met with President Hassan Rouhani.

In October, Iran’s Foreign Ministry appointed Hamid Reza Dehghani-Poudeh as the new ambassador to Qatar, succeeding Mohammad Ali Sobhani, who was Tehran’s ambassador to Doha since November 2016.

At a meeting President Rouhani asked the newly-appointed ambassador to strengthen Iran's economic ties with the Persian Gulf nation.

