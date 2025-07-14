Geagea Justifies US Envoy’s Threats on Annexing Lebanon to Syria

BEIRUT — Despite sparking widespread public and political outrage, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea was quick to justify the threats made by the US envoy to Lebanon, Thomas Barrack, regarding Lebanon’s “concession” to Syria and its inclusion as part of the Levant.

Geagea did not view the US envoy’s statements as a direct threat to Lebanon, but rather a warning to the Lebanese authorities to be strong enough so as not to be annexed in the “new map of the region.”

Geagea alleged that international policies are moving toward “reorganizing the situation in the region.”

Observers described Geagea’s statements embracing Barrack’s positions—which threaten the very existence of Lebanon —as “suspicious” in their timing and content, especially without any condemnation from Foreign Minister Youssef Raji (the Lebanese Forces minister in the cabinet), who has yet to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty.

This raises significant questions about the Lebanese Forces’ understanding of the concepts of sovereignty and independence:

- How strong should a state be in Geagea’s view?

- Is there anything more imperative than first resorting to force against the violations of the Zionist enemy, even with a single diplomatic step that the Lebanese Forces minister in the government continues to refuse to take?

- Do these reckless threats not warrant summoning of the US ambassador?

Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a Hezbollah MP sitting on the Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Barrack’s statements, which “contradict historical facts, the most basic rules of logic, and the foundations of politics and diplomacy.”

Al-Moussawi emphasized that Lebanon “is resistant to annexation and compromise on its sovereignty and national unity.”

He warned that these statements reflect dangerous intentions and clearly reveal the outlines of the American-Zionist project for the region in general, and Lebanon in particular.

The Hezbollah MP added: “What Barrack missed, or perhaps is ignorant of, is the reality of Lebanon: that it is a country that does not submit to threats, nor does it compromise its sovereignty. Rather, it is a country of resistance, pride, and steadfastness. It will never be subordinate or dependent on any foreign country, nor subject to the US dictates or Israeli threats.”

Al-Moussawi called for serious official moves that the U.S. administration must respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and refrain from interfering in its internal affairs.

For his part, former director-general of the Lebanese General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, commented on the US envoy’s statements.

Ibrahim said, “Lebanon and Syria are two independent states. We were and will remain brothers. Therefore, there is no drawing of maps and no infringement of sovereignty. Lebanon is in existential danger, and Syria is in a state of ‘revelation’ – and the explanation for this state of affairs is the annexation of parts of Lebanon, and a reconsideration of the Sykes-Picot borders, considering them Western-created borders that must be redrawn.”

“Does this discourse justify the demand for disarmament? Thus, the call for disarmament turns into the best campaign to promote adherence to arms,” the major general remarked.

He surprisingly asked: “Is it Mr. Tom Barrack’s Lebanese origins that motivated him to address us as such, we who do not know defeat and do not relinquish sovereignty no matter how great the sacrifices?”

The major general added: “Whoever’s homeland is in danger must arm and mobilize. Yes, Syria may be revealing, but we will not abandon Lebanon no matter how great the sacrifices.”

Obviously, Geagea’s rhetoric presents a dangerous approach. However, what is reassuring is the outcry of most Lebanese rejecting Barrack’s words.

Geagea and those behind him must reflect carefully on the explosive ambushes in Gaza by enemy forces, who have been brutalizing, starving people in homes, markets, homes, tens, hospitals and schools for more than 21 months.

Geagea and the entire anti–Resistance team must remember that the U.S.-led Israeli bloody project has failed, and therefore they cannot be relied upon.

They must also remember that submitting to Zionist and American dictates is a loss. Let Geagea learn from the bitter experiences of those who succumbed to the deception of settlements with Israel and the U.S. promises in Jordan, Egypt, and elsewhere.