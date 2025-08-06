Iran beat Malaysia in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

TEHRAN - Iran started their AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers Group F campaign with a 3-0 win over Malaysia on Wednesday.

Iran joined Japan on three points. Japan had defeated Guam 5-0 earlier in the day.

The Central Asian side's early pressure paid dividends in the 14th minute, with Maryam Dini netting the opener.

Malaysia tried to mount a fightback but found themselves further behind in the 29th minute, with Dini again applying the finishing touch.

Iran continued to set the pace after the break but had to wait till the second minute of time added on for their third, with Asal Ghajarian delivering.

Iran are scheduled to meet Guam on Friday, while Japan face Malaysia.