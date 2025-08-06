Ashura-themed art exhibition opens in Tehran 

TEHRAN- The Ashura-themed art exhibition titled "Tall Heights of History," featuring ten short narratives in the form of paintings and miniatures, was inaugurated at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization in Tehran on Tuesday.

The collection has been selected from the bureau’s Visual Arts Center's archives, Mehr reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of cultural officials, artists, painters and illustrators, the report added.

Speaking at the event, Mohammad Zarui Nasrabad, the director of the Visual Arts Center of the Art Bureau elaborated: "These works are the result of years of effort by talented painters and illustrators, brought together for this exhibition. Out of the archive, 100 selected pieces of painting and miniature art, reflecting the themes and concepts of Ashura, have been created by 40 artists and are displayed here in a unique narrative approach."

"This exhibition is essentially a re-interpretation and re-presentation of these precious artworks. What sets it apart from others is its connection with theater, cinema, and television artists, with narratives written over different periods about these works, displayed alongside the artworks."

The exhibition presents ten narratives: "Beginning of the Epic," "Desert of Freedom," "Conquest of Blood," "Mirror of the Prophet," "King of Cypresses," "Angel's Lullaby," "Throne on Earth," "Rider Without a Rider," "Story of the Head," and "Karbala Still." Each narrative encompasses thematically related works, authored by cinema, theater, television, and radio personalities who have previously participated in Ashura-related projects. Notable writers include Daryoush Arjmand, Seyyed Mahmoud Razavi, Bahador Zamani, Alireza Shoja Nouri, Farhad Qaemian, Fariba Kosari, and Daryoush Yari.

The 100 works come from around 40 artists, including Morteza Asadi, Parviz Eskandarpour Khormi, Iraj Eskandari, Sara Aqamiri, Alireza Purghadiri, Fatemeh Chavoshi-Nasab, Kazem Chalipa, Seyyed Morteza Hosseini, Javad Hamidi, Ahmad Reza Rahimi, Hassan Razmkhah, Jamsheed Sarhadi, Sediqeh Salman, Nasser Seifi, and Fatemeh Azizmohammadi among others.

The exhibition will be open until August 24.

