Ex-Real Madrid keeper Antonio Adan joins Esteghlal
August 6, 2025 - 16:45
TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan on Wednesday.
Adan, 38, has penned a one-year deal with Esteghlal for an undisclosed fee.
Esteghlal had been also linked with Cameroonian goalkeeper Joseph Fabrice Ondoa Ebogo.
Ricardo Sá Pinto’s Esteghlal will open the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with a match against defending champions Tractor.
The Blues will represent Iran in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two.
Leave a Comment