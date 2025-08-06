Iranian consul-general: 507 Iranian Mookebs operate in Najaf

TEHRAN-- Iranian Consul-General in Najaf Seyyed Saeed Seyyedein gave news of launching 507 Iranian Mookebs--service centers with a religious nature where Shia Muslims come together and conduct religious rituals during Arbaeen—in Najaf with coordination of Iraqi delegations.

According to ISNA, he said that the Arbaeen pilgrimage demonstrates the depth of the bond of faith and solidarity between people of the same faith and religion. This is a unique global occasion, and Iraqis have proven themselves to be the most qualified to serve the pilgrims, he mentioned.

He added that a number of government and public delegations in Iran and the municipalities of Tehran and Mashhad are proudly cooperating with the Iraqi parties to provide the best services to the pilgrims. In Najaf province alone, there are 507 Iranian Mookebs that operate in coordination with Iraqi delegations, he pointed out.

Seyyedein continued that Iranian Mookebs distribute about 50,000 votive meals a day in the old city of Najaf. Also, 80 Mookebs have been established for medical services under the supervision of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), in which more than 1,000 Iranian doctors and nurses work, he added.

He emphasized that about 80,000 ice cubes have been distributed in cooperation with Iranian Mookebs, and 30 schools in Najaf have been allocated for these Mookebs in coordination with the Ministry of Education. The municipalities of Mashhad and Tehran have sent more than 1,000 volunteer servants and 30 service vehicles, including municipal and fire trucks, he said. Also, 60 ambulances have been deployed in Najaf by IRCS, he added.

Iranian consul-general also announced the provision of suitable conditions for connecting the Iranian Railway Network from Shalamcheh to Basra and from there to Karbala, and the existence of bilateral negotiations to build railway lines in the common border areas between the two countries.

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Each year, millions of Shia Muslims from around the globe undertake this pilgrimage to Karbala, walking hundreds of kilometers as an expression of their faith and devotion.

The Arbaeen ceremony is unique in that it is the largest gathering with the presence of people from different nationalities from across the world. This has become a transnational and global event. It ignites the sparks of Ashura, turning it into a movement.

