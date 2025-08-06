Iran taps knowledge-based firms to boost clean energy production

TEHRAN – Iran is turning to knowledge-based companies to help tackle its growing energy imbalance by promoting clean power generation, according to the head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO).

Speaking at a contract signing ceremony between a high-tech Iranian firm and an industrial manufacturer, Farshad Moqimi, Chairman of IDRO’s Executive Board, emphasized the strategic role of knowledge-based enterprises in developing innovative solutions such as expansion turbines for clean electricity generation.

“This is more than a contract—it symbolizes a smart shift in direction and a major step toward building a knowledge-based economy while addressing one of Iran’s most urgent challenges: the energy deficit,” Moqimi said.

The agreement involves the design, construction, installation, and commissioning of an expansion turbine system—technology capable of converting excess gas pressure into electricity, reducing both waste and emissions.

EF/MA