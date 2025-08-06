Gilan among top provinces in tourism field

TEHRAN—Gilan province is among top provinces in tourism field, said a senior tourism official, Javad Vahedi.

Speaking at the introduction ceremony of head of Gilan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department on Tuesday, Vahedi added that Gilan with its great potentials in historical, cultural and tourism fields hosts many domestic and foreign tourists annually, Miras Arya (CHTN) reported.

“Expectations from Gilan province are very high, considering its existing potential and capacities, and we hope to witness further development and infrastructural development of this province by addressing the existing deficiencies.”

Given that Gilan province is the country's tourism pilot, it should pay special attention to attracting investors and creating tourism infrastructure, he pointed out.

Stressing that there is a national consensus to create tourism infrastructure in Iran, he said that recently, Iranian parliament (Majlis) passed a resolution in the budget law that five percent of the assets acquired will be allocated to the provinces, and with the coordination of other agencies, Gilan's tourism infrastructure is no exception to this rule.

Pointing to the entrance of six million visitors to Gilan province following start of 12-day Israeli war against Iran, he said that fortunately, with the cooperation and support of the people and the measures taken by the officials, no special problem arose and the province was able to provide the best services in the field of security, order and meeting the needs of the visitors.

Appreciating and thanking all the managers of the tourism sector’s facilities in Gilan province, he said that the private sector created an epic in this war and, in an unprecedented move, opened the doors of residences, hotels and eco-lodges to the people and provided services with discounts of up to 90 percent and in some cases even free accommodation.

Gilan province in northern Iran has experienced a considerable boost in tourism industry. Among the province's most visited locations are the picturesque village of Masuleh, the ancient Rudkhan Castle (aka Qale Rudkhan), and the Gilan Rural Heritage Museum.



KD

