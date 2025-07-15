Lebanese lawmakers question the cabinet over its policies

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Parliament held a session on Tuesday to ask questions to the government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam about the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the reconstruction of residential complexes, and the American threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty.

“We no longer understand the tasks of the US envoy, Thomas Barrack, as if we have become a testing ground for these envoys,” MP Jamil Al-Sayyed sarcastically said, adding, “Despite the existence of a ceasefire agreement, the US envoy sidestepped it by imposing a new proposal.”

He said, “Resolution 1701 was adopted by the UN Security Council and is considered a treaty for us! However, what the US envoy has presented is not a treaty. This is not how negotiations are conducted.”

MP Al-Sayyed asked, “Does anyone in the government know that the details of this proposal were sent by Israel?”

MP Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri recalled that “one of the government’s goals is to commit to defend Lebanon and the unity of the people. But today we are living in a state of division, under Israeli aggression and occupation, before the piercing scrutiny of the world’s watchful eyes.”

He added, “What was stated in the ministerial statement is completely inconsistent with what is being implemented. The government promised us to implement the Taif Agreement and address wrongful practices, but so far, we have not seen this.”

For his part, MP Gebran Bassil said, “We are in favour of dialogue to discuss the issue of disarmament, but we want a serious dialogue,” calling for “a solution to the Syrian displacement crisis.”

MP Elias Bou Saab asked, “The government committed, in accordance with the National Accord Document adopted in Taif, to take all necessary measures to liberate all territories from the Israeli occupation. Will the government now commit to this matter?”

“Sovereignty requires a decision and men. Who summoned some ambassadors [the Iranian ambassador]? Why didn’t they summon those who insulted us and trampled on our dignity? Where is the foreign minister? Why hasn’t the government taken a decision to object?” MP Elias Jarada expressed.

For his part, MP Salim Aoun asserted that “five months after the government was formed, no plan has been presented for the restoration of depositors' looted funds. The government has not begun to develop any plan to recover them or hold accountable those who spent or squandered them.”

He said, “We, as the Strong Lebanon bloc, submitted a question to the government about completing the forensic audit, but we have not received any response to date.”

In parallel, the Israeli occupation forces have carried out raids targeting several areas in Bekaa and the South, amid the ongoing aggression on Lebanon and the occupation of the five points. Amal Movement MP Ghazi Zaaiter urged the government to take a stance on the aggression.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27, 2024, these attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of more than 200 Lebanese citizens.