Hezbollah chief says Israeli pressure is doomed to fail, Resistance to prevail

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a powerful speech on Sunday commemorating the ninth anniversary of the martyrdom of senior resistance commander Mustafa Badreddine, addressing his legacy as one of the longest-standing members of Hezbollah.

"Martyr Mustafa Badreddine was among the first to fight the Israeli occupation in 1982 in Khaldeh, south of Beirut," Sheikh Qassem said, hailing the late commander as a foundational figure in Hezbollah’s armed Resistance. "He was a symbol of courage and sacrifice, and his path continues to inspire the Resistance."

Turning to the escalating Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, Sheikh Qassem issued a stern condemnation. "We strongly denounce the Israeli aggression on Syria," he stated. "We call on the Syrian people, who have long stood steadfast, to prevent Israel from achieving its objectives there."

Palestinians will not lose their rights

Sheikh Qassem also addressed the ongoing Israeli assault on Palestinians, voicing unwavering support for their struggle. "Netanyahu will never be able to strip the resilient Palestinian people of their rights," he declared. "They have sacrificed everything to maintain their dignity, and they will not surrender."

He recalled the downfall of the May 17, 1983, agreement, a controversial U.S.-brokered deal between Lebanon and the Israeli regime that was quickly scrapped under pressure from the Lebanese Resistance. "That agreement was struck down, and with it, Israel’s annexation ambitions in Lebanon were thwarted," he said.

Highlighting Hezbollah’s role over the years, Sheikh Qassem emphasized the strategic importance of armed resistance. "The Resistance has deterred the Israeli enemy and put an end to its creeping plans to annex parts of Lebanon," he asserted. "It has prevented Israel from imposing humiliating agreements on Lebanon or forcing it to submit to its diktats."

Hezbollah unwavering in its stances

Sheikh Qassem also stressed, "We stand with the logic of justice, not submission," saying, "We will continue resisting in defense of Lebanon and its people. The enemy will not achieve its goals."

Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the path of Resistance and sacrifice, stating, "We, on the path of Resistance and sacrifice, have offered Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his martyrdom serves as a beacon for us to continue. The Resistance will remain strong and dignified."

He stressed that the resilience of the Resistance would eventually wear down the enemy. "When the Resistance persists and maintains its strength, the enemy will despair at our power and steadfastness, allowing us to achieve greater dignity and honor," he said.

Repeated Israeli violations

Sheikh Qassem also accused the Israeli occupation of repeated violations of the ceasefire, saying, "Israel has breached the ceasefire agreement more than 3,000 times since it was announced."

He warned that "Israel" was now attempting to eliminate the Resistance through political pressure. "Israel is trying to end the Resistance by continuing its pressures and aggression, but this time through politics," he stated.

Calling on the Lebanese government to take firmer action, Sheikh Qassem said, "The Lebanese state must act more decisively and confront Israeli violations with greater strength."

He dismissed any efforts to isolate the Resistance. "Anyone who thinks they can single out and isolate the Resistance is delusional," he said. "You did not succeed in removing us from the equation, and you will not succeed. No component can be isolated, and you will not achieve through pressure what you failed to achieve through war."

'Sedition destroyed Lebanon'

Sheikh Qassem accused the Israeli occupation's allies within Lebanon of sowing discord and destruction. "The servants of Israel... their sedition has destroyed Lebanon. They always act in a way that breaks those around them and destabilizes the country," he said.

Addressing them directly, he added, "We say to the servants of Israel: return to your national sense so that we can work together."

Sheikh Qassem emphasized inclusion in Lebanon’s political future, stating, "We are part of the new era and partners in its benefits. We want those who previously took certain stances for particular reasons to reconsider them in order to build the country."

'Lebanese state must act'

He called on Lebanese officials to prioritize confronting Israeli aggression. "Lebanese leaders must give priority to ending Israeli aggression, its violations, its occupation, and securing the release of prisoners," he said.

As for national reconstruction, Sheikh Qassem emphasized its urgency. "The second priority is reconstruction, and I call on the Lebanese government to place this issue first on the agenda of its next session," he urged.

He further stressed broader state-building goals: "Lebanese officials must also prioritize rebuilding the state economically and socially, and returning the depositors’ funds."

