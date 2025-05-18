Hezbollah’s former recruit arrested for collaborating with Israel

SOUTH LEBANON — In recent days, rumors about former Hezbollah recruit, Mohammad Saleh, some accurate and some exaggerated, have circulated rapidly, after the government commissioner to the military court, Judge Fadi Akiki, filed a complaint against him on charges of collaborating with the Israeli enemy.

Saleh was arrested on April 28, 2025, following a report filed by an agent for Whish Money (a money transfer service in Lebanon) in Ghobeiry, Beirut’s southern suburb.

According to investigative journalist Radwan Mortada, Saleh worked in currency and stock exchange trading and had built a relationship of trust with the Whish Money agent over the course of months.

Before his cover was exposed, Saleh asked the agent to transfer $20,000, after which he disappeared, and the agent pursued him to recover his money.

When Saleh was forced to unlock his phone to check his financial accounts, the Whish Money agent discovered emails from a person named “Louis,” asking Saleh to investigate specific individuals and information related to Hezbollah, including “types of motorcycles, ambulances, artillery, and personnel positions.”

The Whish Money agent immediately informed the party concerned that this is Hezbollah.

Saleh confessed that he had been recruited by the Israeli Mossad through a Facebook advertisement asking, “Are you a former member of Hezbollah?”

Saleh’s arrest sparked widespread public outrage among the Resistance’s grassroots, with talk of infiltration into Hezbollah’s structure increasing significantly since the Pager and Walkie-Talkie massacres and the ongoing U.S.-led Israeli aggression that followed.

During the investigation, Saleh admitted to receiving money from Israeli intelligence agencies and receiving more than $20,000. His accumulated debts, resulting from losses in stock market trading, had prompted him to work for the Israeli enemy.

Saleh was asked to rejoin Hezbollah, but security sources confirmed that the information Saleh possessed after leaving his organizational work within Hezbollah was not dangerous, but rather personal observations or statements he had heard from some of his friends and acquaintances. What he relayed to his handlers was neither sensitive nor exceptional in nature.

The security sources categorically denied the circulated allegations of Saleh’s responsibility for the martyrdom of some of his comrades, contrary to what was circulated in some media outlets or social media platforms.

The sources also denied the presence of any women among the detainees suspected of collaborating with the enemy, stressing that they had no connection to Saleh.

Furthermore, investigations did not reveal the involvement of other persons linked to him.

Security services have previously arrested dozens of collaborators working for the Israeli enemy, belonging to various sects, regions, and political factions, who were recruited to gather information, to perform operational roles, or even simply to score points against the Lebanese resistance and security services in the open security war.

Muhammad Saleh is not the first agent of the Zionist enemy from within the popular resistance base, and he will not be the last, nor will he be the most dangerous.

A security source confirmed to Tehran Times that the Israeli enemy, after the exposure of its extensive spy networks over the past years, continues to employ collaborators, fearing Hezbollah’s rapid and secretive restructuring of its system.

Seemingly, the Israeli enemy’s focus has become more focused on the human element after resistance agencies became aware of the technical breaches.