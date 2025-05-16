Lebanon’s choice is nothing but resistance to Israel

South Lebanon — Throughout successive phases of Lebanon’s history, the political oligarchy, imposed by the French mandate, falsely referred to the “decision of war and peace” as part of a plan to subjugate Lebanon, in favour of the Israeli occupation regime.

This political oligarchy has always falsely claimed to be a “sovereign” power, openly embracing an identity opposed to the Levantine Arab identity, and striving to place Lebanon within a sectarian quota that imposes absolute loyalty and subservience to the imperialist West.

Its alleged “sovereignty” was tested by the extent to which it resisted all resistance—local or regional—as its record was replete with bloody massacres and corrupt policies that destroyed Lebanon since the era of Camille Chamoun (the second president of Republic after Lebanon’s so-called independence from French occupation), especially after his involvement in the Eisenhower Pact and the subsequent intervention of the US Sixth Fleet in July 1958.

In his diaries, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the U.S. president during the 1950s, affirm, to what Washington was wary of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, especially after his refusal to join the Baghdad Pact, his acceptance of the Eisenhower Doctrine, and his victorious exit from the Tripartite Aggression against Egypt in 1956.

Washington feared that Abdel Nasser’s control over oil resources would guarantee his dream of Arab unity, which would pose a threat to the security of the Zionist entity.

From what Eisenhower wrote in his diaries, we can understand the true reasons behind the first American intervention in Lebanon, which involved 70 ships, hundreds of aircraft, and approximately 14,000 troops.

When Lebanese Army Commander then, Major General Fouad Chehab, protested, the U.S. Presidential Envoy to Lebanon Robert Murphy threatened him: “The aircraft carrier Saratoga, stationed off the coast of Beirut, has any of the aircraft on board that could be loaded with nuclear weapons, and it could wipe Beirut and its suburbs off the face of the earth in a single minute.”

Crises continued in Lebanon until the Gemayel family assumed the presidency. The Hebrew book “1982 – Lebanon, the Road to War” reveals that the leader of the Lebanese Phalange Party, Bashir Gemayel, made a decision in 1976 to cooperate with then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

On September 14, 1982, Habib Shartouni assassinated Bashir Gemayel—who famously rose to the presidency on the back of an Israeli tank—and was succeeded by his brother, Amin Gemayel.

The following day, Israeli War Minister Ariel Sharon arrived in Bikfaya (the stronghold of the Lebanese Phalange Party—whose military wing was the Lebanese Forces) to offer his condolences.

Sharon was received by Bashir’s father, Pierre Gemayel, who told him, “Bashir has informed me of his close ties with you, and I will perpetuate his mission.”

Sharon sharply interrupted him: “I am here only to offer my condolences for the loss of a friend.”

Coinciding with the signing of the humiliating “May 17 Agreement,” Hezbollah’s first founding cell met with Imam Khomeini (ra), including martyr Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi & martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Imam Khomeini (ra) told them, “Your situation is not more difficult than ours in Iran. The Shah was even much stronger. However, with reliance on God, determination, and the will of the people, we were able to overcome this Shah. In Lebanon, you can rely on God Almighty and victory will be yours. Patience and endurance are essential. I see the banner of victory hanging on your foreheads.”

Chamoun and the Gemayel brothers are two examples that confirm that the Lebanese resistance, political and military, alone forced Lebanon to cancel the May 17 Agreement and forced the occupying enemy to withdraw, defeated and unconditionally.

Nevertheless, talk of “the decision of peace and war” continues to be exploited to serve the interests of the US-led Israeli aggressive alliance against Lebanon, amidst blatant talk of “redrawing the map of the Middle East” and “disarmament of Hezbollah.”

Meanwhile, in light of the failure of the official Lebanese body responsible for “the decision of peace and war,” the resistance is credited with being the only force capable of confronting the aggression and thwarting its expansionist project.